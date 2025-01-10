Quick Landing: REDBLACKS sign RB William Stanback

OTTAWA — William Stanback didn’t go a full day without a new team.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that they have reached a deal with the CFL’s 2024 second-leading rusher, signing American running back William Stanback to a one-year deal.

The veteran was released by the BC Lions on Thursday after the team announced the return of running back James Butler. Stanback was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was ranked No. 26 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“William has been one of the league’s most consistently productive backs since joining the CFL,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. “We are excited to add him to our organization, and welcome him to the city of Ottawa.”

After spending five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Stanback joined the Lions for the 2024 season, where he finished second in the CFL in rushing yards. In 18 games, the 30-year-old carried the ball 235 times for 1,175 yards, one yard shy of his career high set in 2021. Stanback scored three touchdowns on the ground, last season, while also making 64 catches for 413 yards, and two touchdowns.

“I’m thankful to BC for a great 2024, and really excited to be coming to Ottawa,” said Stanback. “I look forward to playing for Coach Dyce and his staff, and can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates.”

Stanback wrapped up his college career with Virginia Union in 2016, and then moved on to a stint with the Green Bay Packers. The Hempstead, NY native signed with the Alouettes ahead of the 2018 season, quickly earning the lion’s share of snaps at running back, finishing the year with 539 yards on just 81 carries in 16 games. In 2019, he rushed for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games, earning All-CFL honours for the first time.

Following a tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, Stanback returned to Montreal during the 2021 season, again earning an All-CFL nod on the back of a career-high 1,176 rushing yards in 12 games. Though limited to just five games in 2022, he bounced back to the tune of 800 yards on 147 carries in 2023 en route to winning the 110th Grey Cup, before signing with the Lions on February 6, 2024.