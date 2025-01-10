Stamps acquire Orimolade from Argos in exchange for Judge

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have acquired American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, sending national linebacker Cameron Judge to the Boatmen in return.

It’s a return to Calgary for Orimolade, who played 31 regular season games over three seasons with the Red and White (2018, 2021-22) before signing with Toronto as a free agent. The Dartmouth College product was a member of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup-winning team in 2018 and contributed two special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery in the championship game.

Orimolade added a second Grey Cup ring with the Argos in 2024.

In 63 career regular-season games with the Stamps and Argos, Orimolade has registered 105 defensive tackles including seven tackles for loss, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 special teams tackles, one knockdown and two interceptions including a pick-six. He was named a Divisional All-CFL in 2023.

Orimolade also has 11 defensive tackles and four sacks in seven career post-season contests.

“Flo is a premier pass-rusher and a player we believe will make us better,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

Judge returns to Toronto after playing for the Argos during the 2021 season. The Montreal-born Judge spent the last three seasons in Calgary where he was the Stampeders nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022, 2023, and 2024 as well as a league and West Division All-CFL in 2022.

“We are very excited to have Cam back in Toronto.” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “Cam brings playmaking abilities, a competitive spirit, and veteran leadership to work with him every day and is constantly making his teammates around him better. We want to thank Flo for everything he brought to this organization, both on and off the field, including winning a Grey Cup together, and we wish him nothing but success.”

“Cam was a great soldier for us and we wish him well,” said Dickenson.

In those three seasons, Judge recorded 241 defensive tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one touchdown in 52 games. The UCLA product signed in Toronto in 2021 and played eight games in Double Blue with 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

The 30-year-old started his CFL career in Saskatchewan, playing for the Riders from 2017-2019, being nominated as the West Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019 after making 61 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. For his career Judge has amassed 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, and seven forced fumbles over 95 regular season games. He has also played in five playoff games over his seven-year career.