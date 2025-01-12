Free Agency Most Wanted: An explosive pass-catcher

TORONTO — So you like playmakers with plenty of experience and production? Say no more.

Pending free agent Justin Hardy offers all that and more as one of the most explosive players in the CFL. The former Atlanta Falcon got to the CFL in 2022 and quickly adjusted to the Canadian game. Ranked No. 5 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list, the Ottawa REDBLACKS receiver wrote his name among the top players in his position in 2024.

Should such a playmaker make himself available in February, there are bound to be several CFL teams interested in adding him to their receiving corps.

Hardy caught 97 passes for 1,343 yards in 2024, trailing only National receiver Justin McInnis in receiving yards, while also gaining 381 yards after the catch and five majors. According to Pro Football Focus, Hardy had only one drop all season long, finishing second in receiving first downs (62) and explosive plays (44).

Any team in need of immediate production at the wide receiver position would do well in exploring bringing Hardy in. Of course, staying in Ottawa would also make a lot of sense for the veteran as he has already displayed chemistry with young pivot Dru Brown, positioning Ottawa for the kind of continuity that usually leads to strong units.

If Hardy decides to explore free agency, there should be a few teams that could benefit greatly from his services. The Edmonton Elks have a few veteran names that are also set to his free agency in February, like Eugene Lewis and Tevin Jones. In case one or both of those decide to leave, Hardy would immediately fill the hole and provide a running mate for National receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., providing the kind of one-two punch that could help Tre Ford take the next step.

The Calgary Stampeders extended two of its top targets in All-CFL receiver Reggie Begelton and young National Jalen Philpot, but would provide newly acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with one of the best receiver groups in the league if they brought Hardy in. Adams Jr. has already shown what he can do with talent at the receiver position, guiding the BC Lions to one of the best aerial attacks in the league over the last three seasons.

Finally, the current champions Toronto Argonauts could also benefit from a veteran No. 1 receiver. The team already features talented names like DaVaris Daniels, but could lose pending free agent Damonte Coxie and saw young breakout receiver Makai Polk recently sign with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Hardy would immediately fix a need and retool the position as the team attempts another championship run.

Hardy’s decision to reach free agency or not could be one that makes waves in February that could impact football games all the way to November.