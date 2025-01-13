Bombers, Mitchell agree to one-year contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran American receiver Dillon Mitchell, the team announced on Monday.

Mitchell joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Edmonton Elks. He was released by Edmonton on January 10.

Mitchell, 27, set career highs last year with the Elks, finishing with 58 receptions for 727 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games. He led Edmonton in kickoff return yards, returning 23 for 535 yards, which ranked sixth in the Canadian Football League. Mitchell also handled 19 punt returns covering 172 yards, second on the Elks.

Mitchell suited up for 45 games over his three years with the Elks and had 130 catches for 1,896 yards and 12 touchdowns. He posted four 100-yard receiving games during his days in Edmonton.

Mitchell played his college ball with the Ducks (2016-18) and in his junior year (2018) he was named the Redbox Bowl MVP, AP Pac-12 All-Conference second team, and Coaches Pac-12 All-conference second team while finishing with a single-season record of 1,184 yards receiving, which led the Pac-12.

After that season, he declared for the 2019 NFL Draft and was selected in the seventh round, 239th overall, by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent parts of the next two seasons on Minnesota’s practice squad before signing in Edmonton in late July of 2022.