Free Agency Most Wanted: An ace special teamer

TORONTO — Football may be a game of inches, but Janarion Grant cares only for yards and touchdowns.

The ace special teamer is listed No. 7 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list and for good reason. Grant simply dominated the return game in 2024 (once more) on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. The veteran ranked first in the league in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (three). He finished the year second in kick return average (24.4) and fourth in kick return yards (1,000) while returning a 103-yard kickoff for a major score and was given his second All-CFL nod.

After beating his former club in the 111th Grey Cup, Grant should have plenty of options if he decides to let his contract expire and hit the open market.

The first option is always to stay with the Toronto Argonauts to repeat a partnership that proved incredibly efficient. The Argos had ups and down throughout the season on both offence and defence, relying on Grant and the special teams unit to provide them valuable field position that allowed the Double Blue to position themselves for yet another championship run. Grant was also important in the 111th Grey Cup, flipping field position early in the game and letting pivot Nick Arbuckle settle himself as the starter.

If he decides to leave in free agency, another obvious option would be a return to Winnipeg. Grant spent his first four seasons with the Blue Bombers and enjoyed a lot of success, both at the individual and team levels. Winnipeg missed the ace special teamer greatly in 2024, finishing last in total kick return yards (2,095), and second-to-last in punt return average (10.1) and kickoff return average (20.6). It would make sense for Grant to return to the team that he’s the most familiar with as they prepare to host the 112th Grey Cup.

Another option would be the Edmonton Elks. New head coach Mark Kilam knows the importance of special teams as much as anyone, holding the coordinator position with the Calgary Stampeders for over a decade. Edmonton already has 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake, who currently signed an extension with the team, but Leake transitioned into playing a bigger role on offence, opening up the door for Grant to assume full-time returning duties with the Green and Gold. Alternatively, it offers the Elks two of the most dynamic players on the league, opening up the door for a lot of creativity for Kilam on both special teams AND offence.

Whatever Grant’s decision about his pending free agency, one thing is for sure, his resume and past success will draw a lot of attention for teams looking for that extra boost in the pursuit for a championship.