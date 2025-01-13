One Stays: Lions extend defensive back Garry Peters

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American defensive back Garry Peters to a one-year extension, the team announced on Monday. Peters was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Garry has been an impactful and productive leader in our secondary since he arrived,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“Getting him back was a very important step in solidifying our defence.”

Peters enjoyed another solid campaign in 2024, earning his second team nomination for Most Outstanding Defensive Player with 55 defensive tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack. The 33-year-old once again suited up in all 18 regular season games to bring his Iron Man streak to 104 since first arriving ahead of the 2018 season.

An All-CFL and West Division All-CFL selection in 2022 and 2023, Peters has recorded 332 defensive tackles with the Lions, good for ninth on the club’s all-time list, while adding 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles. The native of Conyers. Georgia suited up in eight games with Edmonton from 2016-16, racking up 59 defensive tackles and eight interceptions.

In 45 games at Clemson from 2011-14, Peters recorded 106 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while earning a First-Team All-ACC selection in his senior year.