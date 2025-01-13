REDBLACKS sign Dariusz Bladek to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Bladek was set to become a free agent on February 11.

“We are thrilled to have Dariusz back for another year,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “He is a physical contributor on our offensive line, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our football club.”

Bladek, 30, signed with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2024 season, after missing the entire 2023 campaign with the Toronto Argonauts due to injury. The Clifton, New Jersey native started in 17 games, and was recognized in multiple weeks by the CFL among the league’s top-graded offensive linemen per PFF.

A product of Bethune-Cookman, Bladek attended mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, before being drafted in the second round, 11th overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017. He would go on to appear in 45 games with the Riders across three seasons.

Signing with the Argos in 2020, Bladek debuted for the Double Blue the following season, helping them win the Grey Cup in 2022. After suffering an ankle injury the following year, Bladek was sidelined for the the entirety of the campaign, and signed with Ottawa on January 31, 2024.