Riders sign DL Malik Carney to contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Malik Carney to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

He was set to become a free agent on February 11 and was ranked No. 27 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Carney re-ups with the Roughriders for the 2025 season after suiting up for 13 regular season games. Carney was a disruptive force along the defensive line, registering 26 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knock down.

He played in both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, tallying an additional six defensive tackles, one sack and one pass knockdown in the post-season.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 5 pending free agents that could breakout in 2025

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

THAT’S A DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IN COVERAGE! Malik Carney makes the play for @sskroughriders!#GCPlayoffs on TSN & RDS

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/zijzIjn8M8 — CFL (@CFL) November 10, 2024

Prior to joining the Roughriders in 2024, Carney spent three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021-23). He set a career high in tackles (52) in 2023, while adding five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one knockdown and four tackles for a loss. Over 41 games in the Hammer, he registered 81 career tackles, five special teams tackles, 13 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Carney signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He went on to spend time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Collegiately, the Virginia native spent five seasons at North Carolina (2014-18), appearing 36 games. He tallied 176 defensive tackles (including 33 for a loss), 17 sacks, four pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown. His five forced fumbles in 2018 led the Atlantic Coast Conference.