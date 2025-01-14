Bombers add four Americans, including receiver D’Marcus Adams

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has signed American receiver D’Marcus Adams, American offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, American defensive back Marcus Hillman and American linebacker Marvin Pierre.

Adams (six-foot, 185, Syracuse, born: October 24, 1999 in Ormond Beach, FL ) most recently spent part of the 2024 season on the Elks practice roster. He began his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Syracuse (2022-23), making seven catches for 186 yards, two touchdowns, six kick returns for 93 yards, and 16 punt returns for 119 yards in eleven games for the Orange.

Garcia (six-foot-seven, 305, Troy, born: December 10, 1993 in Houston, TX.) attended Elks training camp in 2024. The New England Patriots drafted Garcia in the third round (85th pick) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Garcia also spent time with the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Edmonton Elks. Garcia also spent time in the XFL with D.C. and Vegas.

Hillman (six-foot, 200, Elon; born: October 2, 2000, in Camden, NJ) returns to the Bombers after spending part of the 2024 training camp with the team. He played in 47 games at Elon over five seasons at the school (2018-22), registering 101 tackles, 13 sacks, one interception, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and five pass knockdowns. As a senior, he was a First Team All-CAA (Coastal Athletic Association) after leading the team with 83 combined tackles.

Pierre (six-foot-one, 221, Kent State; born: December 14, 1998, in Rahway, NJ) spent training camp with Hamilton in 2024. Pierre signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023, later spending time with Green Bay, seeing action in one preseason game.

He finished his collegiate career at Kent State in 2021-22, making 149 tackles (86 solos, 63 assists), 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception for 33 yards, one touchdown, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 25 games for the Golden Flashes.