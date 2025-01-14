Bombers extend veteran linebackers Shayne Gauthier, Kyrie Wilson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extensions with veteran linebackers Kyrie Wilson and Shayne Gauthier. Both were scheduled to become free agents in February.

Gauthier (five-foot-10, 234 pounds; Laval; born: February 2, 1992, in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que.) returns to the Blue Bombers for a ninth season in 2025 after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round, 28th overall, in the 2016 CFL Draft.

Limited to six games due to injury in 2023, Gauthier was again a pillar on special teams and as part of a defensive rotation in 2024 in suiting up for all 18 regular-season games as well as the Western Final and 111th Grey Cup. He registered seven defensive tackles and added one forced fumble in ’24, adding 14 tackles on special teams – the third-highest total on the club.

He now has 71 career special-teams tackles, ranking 10th in Blue Bombers history.

Gauthier has now dressed for 105 regular-season CFL games, all with the Blue Bombers, and is a two-time Grey Cup champion following victories in 2019 and 2021.

He played his college ball at Laval, registering 130 tackles over four seasons while twice being named a RSEQ All-Star while earning CIS Second-Team All-Canadian honours as a senior.

Wilson (six-foot-one, 227 pounds; Fresno State; born: November 5, 1992, in Fresno, CA.) returns in 2025 for his eighth Canadian Football League season, all of them with the Blue Bombers.

Injuries limited Wilson to just regular-season eight games in 2024 plus the Western Final and 111th Grey Cup, all of them starts, but when he was on the field, he was productive in registering 28 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack.

Wilson, 32, has appeared in 51 games over his seven seasons with the Blue Bombers and has 161 tackles, 15 more on special teams, to go along with six sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Wilson came to the Blue Bombers in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. He was a three-year starter at Fresno State.