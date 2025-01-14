Free Agency Most Wanted: A do-it-all defender

TORONTO — Adarius Pickett can do it all.

The versatile linebacker/defensive back is one of the most complete defenders in the CFL and his pending free agency will certainly intrigue teams looking for a leadership presence in the middle of their defence.

Pickett is ranked No. 12 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list due to a skillset that encompasses multiple different abilities. Pickett was the third highest graded player against the run in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus, while also finishing in the top 20 players in coverage grade.

The veteran is the kind of player every team needs, in that he impacts the game all over the field and serves as the heartbeat of the defence he’s playing in. That’s exactly what he did in Ottawa in 2024, playing a key role in the team’s resurgence and return to the playoffs, marking the REDBLACKS’ first post-season appearance since 2018, before his season was cut short by injury.

In 13 games, Pickett had 52 tackles, 14 on special teams and had an interception and a sack before going down with a ruptured Achilles in Week 15. That injury and its recovery is the only question going into 2025 for the 28-year-old, but he has already shown that when healthy he can be one the most impactful defenders in the CFL. Pickett would be something of an investment signing, but he’s worth the wait.

Pickett will have a decision to make ahead of free agency. If he decides to stay in Ottawa, he we would rejoin a defence that already features big names like Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Bryce Carter, providing continuity to a team that seems on the rise with young pivot Dru Brown guiding the other side of the ball. The team also has a decision to make regarding pending free agent defensive back Damon Webb, yet another talented defensive player who is scheduled to hit free agency in February.

If Pickett decides to test the market, most teams could benefit from adding a player like him. The Toronto Argonauts could look to bring Pickett back to the team where he had an East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player campaign in 2023. The Boatmen traded for National linebacker Cameron Judge, but also have to make a decision regarding Wynton McManis, leaving the door open for a possible reunion with Pickett depending on how the chips fall leading up to free agency.

Another team that would make a lot of sense is Calgary. The Stampeders finished last against the run in 2023 and traded away Judge for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, opening up a spot in the middle of the defence that Pickett would immediately fill. Hamilton, who finished second to last against the run, could also make sense for the veteran as new defensive coordinator Brent Monson attempts to establish an identity for his unit at The Hammer.

Pickett is the type of player that brings the kind of versatility that would impact a handful of decisions in free agency, if that’s the decision he ends up making.