One pending free agent every team should pursue

I do not believe in the idea there is one true “soulmate” out there for each of us.

Think about how cruel a world it would be if that was the case? Your soulmate could be living in South Island, New Zealand just waiting for you to take that 23-hour flight from Edmonton to get there.

This is not to say I’m not a romantic. I’ve been with my girlfriend since Henry Burris was winning the Grey Cup MVP with Calgary and Ricky Ray was bombing it deep for over 5,600 yards with Edmonton.

What do I believe in, is that in general, most of us have “types” which means there is a wide variety of people that can make for a (near) perfect match.

I mention this because it’s that time of year where I stare at all the pending free agents and imagine the perfect team for said player.

Call this my football cupid column where I match up a player that would have a beautiful relationship in 2025 with their new team.

BC LIONS | ISIAH CAGE | OL

This marriage makes plenty of sense. Yes, there are some past injury concerns with Isiah Cage, but the Lions would be getting a left tackle that has done plenty of winning and was a foundational part of a juggernaut 2023 Argonauts offence.

No team allowed more sacks in 2024 than the Lions and it’s imperative they get that fixed after giving Nathan Rourke that shiny three-year contract. New head coach Buck Pierce certainly knows how important it is to keep quarterbacks healthy considering the number of injuries that marred his nine-year career at the position.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS | JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC

If Calgary is serious about turning around an offence that was in the CFL basement in points, touchdowns, and yards, why not reunite the league’s most dangerous pitch-and-catch combination?

They already have Vernon Adams Jr. so why not reconnect him with not only last year’s top receiver but also the best deep threat as Justin McInnis led all receivers in receptions of 30+ yards. McInnis has the size to make the tough catch and has not missed a game the past two seasons.

Justin exploded in 2024, more than doubling his yardage total, it only makes sense he sticks close to the quarterback who helped him be named to his first All-CFL team.

EDMONTON ELKS | TYRELL FORD | DB

I know, I know Tyrell Ford could end up on an NFL roster, but who doesn’t want to see the Ford brothers on the same team?

Imagine a game where Ford picks off a pass and three plays later Ford throws a touchdown pass thanks to a shortened field set up by Ford?

Beyond the massive novelty factor, this signing makes sense as Edmonton’s defence had a double whammy of misfortune of not only surrendering the most yards per game but also giving up the highest yards per play as well. As an added bonus, this move would simultaneously weaken a divisional opponent, so win-win for Ed Hervey.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | ADARIUS PICKETT | DB/LB

Here is how you know your favourite team has defensive issues; if their quarterback has over 1,000 more yards than the next highest passer and finished with eight more touchdown passes than the silver medal winner in this category and yet they still somehow miss the playoffs!

That is a huge red flag that they need a massive upgrade on the other side of the ball. Due to word count restrictions, I will not list all the categories the Tiger-Cats finished in the bottom third.

If help is needed on all three levels of defence, why not scoop up the player who can make an impact no matter where they are standing on the field the moment the ball is hiked? Adarius Pickett is that jack-of-all-trades players who can help in the run game, coverage, and pass rush.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES | EUGENE LEWIS | REC

I would love to see this veteran receiver to help with the continued development of Davis Alexander in his first season in charge. The Als would get someone in the huddle who has seen it all and can help Alexander on second and long situations.

Eugene Lewis has put up three 1,000+ yard seasons with three different quarterbacks. This is a smart receiver who can adapt to any passer and offensive system. With Tyson Philpot’s return date to 100 per cent health still unknown, why not bring in a steady presence who has missed just eight games in his last four seasons?

OTTAWA REDBLACKS | KA’DEEM CAREY | RB

The Ottawa REDBLACKS’ offence would benefit if Dru Brown had fewer games where he was asked to put up close to 40 pass attempts per game. That is not a criticism of Ottawa’s rising star, but rather a plea for more balance.

Ottawa running backs moments of glory were few and far between as the team was last in both attempts and total yards on the ground. In Ka’Deem Carey they would get a 2024 All-CFL player who was third in rushing yards and finished with a career high 37 receptions. The man knows how to make defenders miss and is the sort of back any team can count on to get a critical first down.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | DAVID BEARD | OL

One of the many things that David Beard is good at is protecting older quarterbacks. Just look at Mitchell’s production in Hamilton! Now maybe he’ll get a chance to keep 38-year-old Trevor Harris safe and healthy.

The fact that in 2024 Hamilton was tied for second best in fewest sacks allowed is remarkable considering Bo threw the ball a CFL-high 614 times. Beyond keeping the veteran upright, Beard makes sense with Jake Maier coming in as the backup. Jake’s former team, the Calgary Stampeders, were the other team tied with Hamilton with just 30 sacks allowed.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS | WYNTON MCMANIS | LB

I’m cheating on this one as I have spilled a lot of ink writing about the Argonauts linebacker in the past. The man is the heart and soul of the Argonauts defence and is a relentless turnover creating machine with swagger for days.

The middle of the Argonauts defence would be a formidable one with Wynton McManis teaming up with recent trade acquisition Cameron Judge.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | JAKE CERESNA | DL

Maybe the most shocking regular season statistic is all about the Blue Bombers pass rush. With just 26 sacks, Winnipeg was last in the number of times they took down an opposing quarterback. Willie Jefferson led the team, but his final total of six was his lowest 2015, a year where he only played in five games.

In Ceresna, the Bombers could get a perfect compliment for Jefferson as Jake does so much of his damage from the interior. Ceresna is hitting his peak as a player as he was at the top of the CFL in sacks and made the All-CFL team.