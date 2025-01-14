REDBLACKS acquire RB Daniel Adeboboye in trade with Argos

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have completed a trade that sends National running back Daniel Adeboboye to Ottawa in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, and the negotiation rights to American defensive lineman Andre Carter.

“Daniel is a proven contributor in our league, both at running back and on special teams,” said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. “We welcome him to Ottawa, and are excited to have him join our organization.”

The 25-year-old Adeboboye appeared in all 18 games for the Double Blue in 2024, rushing 63 times for 244 yards, and making six catches for 40 yards. The Mississauga native also chipped in on special teams, helping the Argos to capture their second Grey Cup in three seasons.

A two-time Grey Cup champion, Adeboboye was drafted in the second round, 15th overall by the Argos in 2022. The Bryant Bulldogs product debuted by suiting up in every game of his rookie season, rushing the ball 15 times for 72 yards, and making four catches for 16 yards, capping the year off with a Grey Cup victory. 2023 saw Adeboboye set career highs across the board, with 287 rushing yards and a touchdown on 41 carries, and eight catches for 71 yards.

“Dan contributed, both on the field and away from it, to two championships in his three seasons here and we want to thank him for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication as a player and person.” said Argos Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

Carter (six-foot-five, 270 pounds) spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jags in May. The defensive lineman played one season at Indiana University in 2023 tallying 49 tackles, 11 for loss, and two sacks in 12 games played for the Hoosiers. Before playing at IU, the Detroit native played five seasons with Western Michigan (2018-2022) where he recorded 132 tackles, 28 for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles in 47 games.