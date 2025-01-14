REDBLACKS sign DL Cleyon Laing through 2026

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed Canadian defensive lineman Cleyon Laing to a contract extension through 2026, the team announced on Tuesday.

The four-time East Division All-CFL player and two-time Grey Cup champion is no longer set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, as the REDBLACKS have signed him to a contract extension through 2026.

“Cleyon’s importance to our football club cannot be overstated,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “He is an elite Canadian defensive lineman, and one of the pillars of our leadership group both on and off the field. We are extremely pleased to have him locked in for two more years.”

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 5 pending free agents that could breakout in 2025

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Free Agency Most Wanted: A Canadian, big-play receiver

» Free Agency Most Wanted: A game-changing defender

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

The 34-year-old Laing showed no signs of slowing down in 2024, starting in all 18 games for the third consecutive season. He recorded 25 tackles, along with four sacks, including the 50th of his career on September 21 vs. Montreal. Laing’s production served as a critical component of a REDBLACKS defence that finished tied for second in the CFL with 39 total sacks, third in tackles for loss, and second in forced fumbles.

A native of Edmonton, Laing played his college football at Iowa State, and was drafted in the second round, ninth overall by the Toronto Argonauts in 2012. He spent three seasons with the Argos, earning East Division All-CFL honours in 2015, before enjoying an NFL stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Laing signed with the REDBLACKS on November 2, 2016, helping them win their first Grey Cup in franchise history, before signing back in Toronto. He’d spend another three seasons with the Boatmen, earning three more divisional All-CFL nods and another Grey Cup, before re-joining the REDBLACKS in 2020, where he has remained since.

Laing has appeared in 142 CFL games, racking up 248 total tackles, 50 sacks, and four forced fumbles.