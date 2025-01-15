Elks release punter Jake Julien to pursue NFL opportunities

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released National punter Jake Julien in order for him to pursue NFL opportunities, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Green and Gold where he served as the team’s primary punter. Julien led the CFL in gross punt yards in 2024 (5,773) and punt average (54.0), en route to surpassing former NFL and CFL punter Jon Ryan‘s Canadian Football record for punting average set in 2005 while he was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Barrie, ON native was originally drafted in the fourth round (31 overall) by the Ottawa RedBlacks in the 2021 CFL Draft. He would join the New England Patriots in training camp in 2022, but was released on August 16, 2022. Julien was signed by the Elks following 2023 CFL training camp and suited up as the team’s starting punter for all 36 games the Double E played over the last two seasons.

Julien’s most memorable moment came on the final play of the 2024 season, when the Eastern Michigan grad kicked a 54-yard punt through the endzone for the walk-off rouge in a 31-30 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Elks organization thanks Jake for his two seasons in Green and Gold and wishes him the best in his NFL opportunities.