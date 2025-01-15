Free Agency Most Wanted: A dominant pass rusher

TORONTO — Jake Ceresna is the type of edge rusher that every team could use.

The veteran was traded from the Edmonton Elks to the Toronto Argonauts in 2024 and immediately made his presence felt, tying for the league lead in sacks with eight and being named to the All-CFL team for the second time. Ceresna is the 14th ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

After six CFL seasons, Ceresna enjoyed his first lengthy playoff run, capping it with a win in the 111th Grey Cup with the Argos. Ceresna helped spearhead an aggressive and productive Argos’ defence. His play should have the attention of GMs across the league, in case he decides to explore his options in free agency in February.

The advanced numbers also show a player that can impact any defensive unit. According to Pro Football Focus, Ceresna finished sixth in total pressures (50), and fifth in win percentage (14.3) among pass rushers with at least 100 snaps. That means that the veteran was winning his battles at the line of scrimmage more often than most other defensive linemen in the league. Ceresna was also efficient in the running game, making 12 stops and five tackles for loss against the run.

The Toronto Argonauts will probably explore the possibility of bringing Ceresna back. The team lost fellow linemen Ralph Holley, who signed with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, and traded away Folarin Orimolade to the Calgary Stampeders, leaving a hole at the position for what was previously the deepest unit in the league. Canadian Robbie Smith is also a pending free agent, giving the Boatmen tough decisions to make ahead of free agency.

If Ceresna decides to test the market, he should have plenty of suitors. One of them could be Winnipeg, who had an uncharacteristically bad year rushing the passer in 2024, finishing bottom of the league with 26 sacks. Winnipeg extended Willie Jefferson, but pairing him with Ceresna would provide the kind of boost that could propel the Bombers back to being one of the most dominant defensive fronts in the league.

Another option would be a move to Hamilton. The Ticats also struggled rushing the passer in 2024, but have an offensive unit led by Bo Levi Mitchell that is ready to compete for the post-season. Ceresna could be the difference maker on defence that rounds up the Tabbies into a more balanced unit.

Finally, we can’t rule out a return to Edmonton. Ceresna broke out with the Green and Gold, spending four seasons with the Elks and registering 35 sacks. Double E also features an up and coming offence led by Tre Ford, and Ceresna could provide the defensive leadership that the team needs to return to the post-season.

Ceresna is scheduled to hit free agency in February, and whether or not that happens will determine which quarterbacks are going to have to worry about No. 94 coming off the edge.