Future Secured: REDBLACKS extend Dru Brown through ’26

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are securing their young pivot’s future with the team.

The REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have extended quarterback Dru Brown through the 2026 CFL season. His previous contract was set to expire after the 2025 season.

“Dru did an outstanding job in his first year as a starter, providing our team with stability at the game’s most important position,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “His work ethic, and dedication to his craft will be instrumental in leading us to even greater success in the future.”

Though limited to 15 starts by injury during his first season in Ottawa, Brown roared into the nation’s capital with a prolific season. The 27-year-old Palo Alto, CA product completed 312 passes for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading the REDBLACKS to their best ever home record of 7-0-1, and returning them to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Brown also etched his name into the Ottawa football record books, throwing for 480 yards in the team’s win over the Edmonton Elks on July 14, 2024, earning the fourth-highest single game mark of any Ottawa CFL quarterback in history.

“I’m grateful to be staying in Ottawa through 2026,” said Brown. “I’m excited to continue to chase the ultimate goal with the organization that showed belief in me as a player and as a person.”

The REDBLACKS acquired Brown’s negotiating rights via trade from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on January 18, 2024, and signed him to a two-year contract six days later. He arrived in Winnipeg in 2020, following his collegiate career with Oklahoma State, and over the course of three seasons, dressed in 38 games, starting three, and completing 153 passes for 1,484 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Brown also rushed the ball 37 times for 113 yards, and five touchdowns.