Riders sign American defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bothroyd (six-foot-three, 273 pounds) signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft. He attended training camp with the Bills, earning a sack in preseason play.

Collegiately, the Connecticut native spent his senior year (2023) playing at Oklahoma, starting 13 games as a Sooner. Bothroyd made 25 tackles, including four tackles for loss, a team-high eight quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery while also earning an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention.

Prior to transferring to Oklahoma, Bothroyd spent five collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Wake Forest suiting up for 48 games. He registered 136 tackles, including 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a Demon Deacon, earning All-ACC Honourable Mentions in both his redshirt sophomore and redshirt junior seasons

