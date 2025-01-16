5 reasons Bob Dyce, REDBLACKS are excited for 2025

Coming off their first playoff appearance in six seasons, the Ottawa REDBLACKS are hoping to take another big step in 2025.

Finishing 9-8-1 last season, the REDBLACKS finished third in the East Division before bowing out to Toronto on Semi-Final Saturday. And with so many positive things accomplished in Bob Dyce’s second full year as head coach, there’s lots to be excited about this year.

Now that Ottawa’s off-season is more than two months old, here are five things to look forward to with a brand new campaign around the corner.

LAST YEAR WAS A HUGE ONE TO BUILD ON

“Obviously (2024) didn’t finish the way we wanted,” Dyce said from head coach and general manager meetings this week. “But, you know, having a little bit of time to step back, I think the guys made some great strides. Across all three phases, (we) have a much better understanding of what it takes to be successful.”

The REDBLACKS started last season 8-3-1 before hitting the skids and losing five straight in September and October. A stretch like that, which saw Ottawa drop out of a home playoff game, is something the team can learn from in 2025.

“Where we have to continue to grow is in the level of consistency we play with,” Dyce admitted. “It has to be every single week to allow us to get to where we need to be. You try not to gauge your success by victories, but by your performance and making sure we’re committed to doing the right things.

“And so, as we continue to do the right things the right way, the results will come for us.”

DRU BROWN IS POISED TO TAKE A BIG STEP IN YEAR TWO

After being acquired from Winnipeg last January, Brown lived up to the hype in year one with the REDBLACKS. In his first year as a full-time starter, Brown threw for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns while going 8-6-1. He was exactly what Ottawa was looking for after years of searching for the answer at quarterback. The team signed the quarterback to an extension on Wednesday, locking him up through 2026.

“It’s an attribute to have a quarterback who stays calm and steady,” said Dyce. “But near the end of the year, (Dru) was showing his emotion a little bit more. And I think the team fed off that. I’d like to see that continue as we go.”

Brown confirmed in 2024 what many believed in the years prior: he was ready to be a CFL starting quarterback. And now Dyce believes he’s ready to take it to another level.

“He’s going to have a greater understanding and greater confidence in his environment. He knows the guys he’s throwing to. He knows the majority of the guys blocking for him. And he knows Ottawa. So, the more comfortable he is, the better he’s going to be. I’m really excited to see his progress this season.”

THE DEFENSIVE LINE IS BACK INTACT

One of Ottawa’s biggest strengths in 2024 was their front four. The REDBLACKS finished second overall with 39 total sacks, while Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield tied for the league lead with eight sacks each. When you factor in Bryce Carter and Cleyon Laing, Ottawa’s line was as good as they come.

Oh, and even better, all four have already signed back for 2025.

Laing signed a two-year extension earlier this week, joining Wakefield, Carter, and Mauldin in avoiding free agency next month. It’s a massive development knowing how much this team’s defensive success starts up front.

“Our defensive line is really an area that gets the whole team going,” Dyce said. “From Bryce to Mike to Cleyon to Lorenzo, they allow us to do different things generating a four-man rush.

“They’re all committed to playing both the run and the pass. And they’re all extremely talented. Having that group back is really important because they set the tempo in practice, and they set the tempo on game day.

“And that’s the type of team we want to be known as. A physical team up front, extremely aggressive in what we do. I’m extremely happy to have those guys back as the foundation of our team.”

THE ADDITION OF WILLIAM STANBACK

It didn’t take long for Stanback to find a new home after being released by the BC Lions earlier this month. The two-time All-CFL tailback signed with the REDBLACKS the very next day on a one-year contract after setting a new career high last season with 231 carries to go along with 1,175 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“We want to be a physical team,” Dyce said when asked about Stanback’s fit with Ottawa. “When you think of physical running backs, William jumps to the top of the list.”

The REDBLACKS struggled running the ball last season, finishing ninth averaging 83.7 rushing yards per game. Dyce knows someone as consistent and effective as Stanback has the potential to bring Ottawa’s offence to the next level.

“It allows our offensive line to be the aggressors as opposed to sitting back in pass protection all the time. They can fire it out and get some shots on the defense. And then as we go forward, his physicality is something that’s special. We’re looking forward to his yards after contact and his ability to wear out defences.”

WILLIAM FIELDS IS THE NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

REDBLACKS fans are excited about their new defensive coordinator, and for good reason. Fields comes to Ottawa after helping the Argonauts win the 112th Grey Cup in his role as co-coordinator. And in that role, he oversaw a Toronto defence that was downright dominant at times.

“I’ve known Will since 2005 when he was a player in Winnipeg and I was coaching the receivers,” Dyce recounted. “I’ve always tracked his career, whether it be up here or down south. And even as a player Will was a pretty straightforward guy, always with smile on his face.

“You look at what they did over there in Toronto, it’s exciting for us. His history (as a defensive backs coach), it’s no secret we need to be better in that area. In talking with Will through the process, he’s got some fantastic ideas. And, at the end of the day, we as coaches, our resume is always on the field.

“So, all I have to do is look at Toronto and look at the success they had as a defence. We’re excited to see how Will interacts with our guys. He’s always a positive man and a positive influence and I’m really looking forward to having him in the building.”