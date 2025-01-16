Argos release LB Jonathan Jones; extend OL John Bosse

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have released American linebacker Jonathan Jones.

Jones had been with the Argonauts since 2022, appearing in 36 games with 88 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, eight sacks, three picks and one forced fumble. Toronto recently traded for and extended National linebacker Cameron Judge.

RELATED

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Don’t miss a game! Buy 2025 ticket

» Can’t Miss This: 6 must-see games on the 2025 schedule

» Shop for CFL gear to get ready for the 2025 season

The Argos also announced on Thursday they have extended National offensive lineman John Bosse and signed American defensive lineman Deshawn McCarthy.

Bosse (six-foot-four, 335 pounds) was selected by the Argos in the third round (25th overall) in the 2024 CFL Draft and played two games in his rookie year with the Argos.

The University of Calgary alum made his CFL debut on September 7 vs Ottawa. He was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup champions.

McCarthy (six-foot-four, 265 pounds) attended East Stroudsburg State (2019-2023) where he played in 43 games and tallied 138 tackles, 51 for loss, 31 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 14 knockdowns. The Philadelphia native was a First Team All-American in 2021 after a 13-sack campaign.