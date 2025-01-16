Bombers extend National defensive lineman Jake Thomas

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are making sure they keep their veteran core in place.

The Bombers announced on Thursday they have agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran defensive tackle Jake Thomas, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Thomas (six-foot-one, 280 pounds; Acadia University; born: December 6, 1990, in Douglas, NB.) returns in 2025 for his 13th season with the Blue Bombers. He is not only currently the longest-serving member of the team, but among the franchise leaders in games played at 205 – fifth all-time behind only Bob Cameron (394), Troy Westwood (293), Chris Walby (249), and Stan Mikawos (220).

Originally selected by the club in fourth round, 29th overall, in the 2012 CFL Draft, Thomas suited up for every game in 2024, including the Western Final and Grey Cup, and has now not missed any action for seven consecutive seasons.

He registered a career high 23 defensive tackles in 2024, adding two quarterback sacks, and a forced fumble. Thomas has 33 sacks in his career with the Blue Bombers, ranking him tied with Mikawos for 11th spot in franchise history.