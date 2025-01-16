Can’t Miss This: 6 must-see games on the 2025 schedule

TORONTO — The 2025 CFL schedule is here and if you’re a die-hard CFL fan, you’re about to start planning the rest of your year around it.

Travel plans, securing season tickets, and organizing get-togethers to watch the game at home are just some of the ways fans will be getting ready for the 2025 campaign.

While things may shake out a little differently when the year kicks off in June, especially after free agency, for now, here are six games that we’re looking forward to watching in 2025.

RELATED

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Don’t miss a game! Buy 2025 tickets

» Shop for CFL gear to get ready for the 2025 season

WEEK 1 | CFL KICKOFF

OTTAWA AT SASKATCHEWAN | THURSDAY, JUNE 6 | 9:00 P.M ET

The 2025 season kicks off in Riderville as Bob Dyce’s Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Saskatchewan to take on Corey Mace’s Roughriders. Both of these teams had playoff exits – the REDBLACKS were defeated in the Eastern Semi-Final while the Riders fell in the Western Final – and both will be looking to heal their wounds by starting the new season with a victory.

Saskatchewan’s defence should look mostly the same as it did in 2024, with the team extending middle linebacker Jameer Thurman and defensive lineman Malik Carney along with special teams ace and linebacker A.J. Allen before they hit the free agency open market. The league’s best unit at turning the ball over in 2024 will be hungry to carry that over against Dru Brown and his REDBLACKS in front of their home crowd.

Speaking of Brown, his first season as the full-time starter in the nation’s capital went well, despite his early playoff defeat. With William Stanback now in red and black, the pivot, who signed an extension to stay in Ottawa through 2026, will have a threat in the backfield to complement his ability to air the ball out down field.

Get your popcorn ready, the first game of the CFL season will be a good one.

WEEK 8 | 111th GREY CUP REMATCH

WINNIPEG AT TORONTO | SATURDAY, JULY 26 | 7:00 P.M. ET

Good things come to those who wait and for CFL fans, that is definitely the truth. We’ll have to wait until Week 8 to see the 111th Grey Cup rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers travelling to Toronto for their first meeting against the Argonauts since last November.

The Argos meet the team they defeated twice for their second Grey Cup in three years at home with the Double Blue faithful hoping to see a repeat of the last game of 2024 at BMO Field. As an added bonus, Toronto won’t have to wait very long for another chance to take on Winnipeg as Week 9 will see the second half of a home-and-home between the two clubs.

WEEK 18 | VA RETURNS TO BC

CALGARY AT BC | SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4 | 7:00 P.M. ET

Speaking of having to wait, Vernon Adams Jr. won’t make his regular season return to BC until Week 18 when his Stampeders travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions.

But that won’t be the first time he plays his former team in 2025.

The squads meet in the first game of the preseason on May 19 in BC. That could be the first time VA returns to the Lions Den, but as we know in the preseason, it’s unclear how much playing time, if at all, he’ll get in that game. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the depth chart ahead of that game in early May to see if Adams Jr. gets reps.

The two clubs also meet in Week 16 when the Stamps host the Lions, marking the first regular season matchup between Adams Jr. and his former team.

WEEK 1 | START OF NEW EDMONTON ERA

EDMONTON AT BC | SATURDAY, JUNE 7 | 10:00 P.M. ET

Edmonton Elks fans will be waiting what feels like a long off-season to see the new era of their team hit the field.

Week 1 will see the Elks led by new head coach Mark Kilam and put together by new general manager Ed Hervey for the very first time in the regular season.

It’s also the first time that Tre Ford will lead his team onto the turf as the starting quarterback since getting drafted by the Elks in 2022. Ford is one of the most exciting players in the CFL and regardless if you’re an Elks fan or not, tuning in to watch the young quarterback do his thing will be a must.

WEEK 13 | OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

This is kind of cheating since it’s not technically one game that we are highlighting here but how do you choose from three exciting rivalry games? Hint: you don’t.

This year’s OK Tire Labour day Weekend features the three mainstay rivalries for CFL fans to feast on during the long weekend. Things kick off in Saskatchewan for the Labour Day Classic between the Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, August 31. Then Monday’s doubleheader starts in Hamilton with the Battle of the QEW between the Ticats and the Toronto Argonauts at 2:30 p.m. ET before things head West for the Battle of Alberta in Calgary as the Stamps host the Edmonton Elks at 6:00 p.m. ET.

All three are must-watch contests with bitter rivals battling it out for bragging rights (and two points in the standings).

112th GREY CUP

TBD vs. TBD | PRINCESS AUTO STADIUM | NOVEMBER 16 | 6:00 P.M. ET

It all comes down to this. Of course the championship game at the end of the season is must-see TV. We don’t know who’s going to play in the game yet, but we can guarantee you won’t want to miss it.

This year’s Grey Cup, the 112th iteration of the game, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on November 16.

Will the Bombers be there, in their sixth-straight appearance in the big game? Or will another West team finally knock Winnipeg off the top of the division? And who will represent the East? Toronto, who’s been in and won two of the last three Grey Cups? Or can Ottawa, Montreal, or Hamilton stop the waves from the Double Blue?

It all remains to be seen but for now, clear your calendar on the 16th of November, CFL fans, you have plans.