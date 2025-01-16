CFL + redtag.ca announce 2025 schedule

TORONTO — The upcoming Canadian Football League (CFL) season opens in Saskatchewan with the hometown Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The 2025 schedule announcement presented by redtag.ca, will see all roads lead to the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16.

“We’re thrilled to present the incredible season ahead with our brand of fun, fast and entertaining football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Each off-season brings a wealth of intrigue – new leadership, game-changing acquisitions and much more. However the previous season finished, June 5 represents the start of something new – a clean slate filled with tantalizing possibilities and the chance for dreams to come true.”

The path to the 112th Grey Cup will be marked with summer evenings spent at stadiums across the country, must-see matchups to celebrate holidays, the latest unforgettable chapters in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalries and much more.

As the season advances, the CFL will return to Canada’s most-watched conventional television network – CTV – with select regular season and playoff games, as well as the Grey Cup, broadcast on both CTV and TSN, delivering the league’s patented excitement and action to more fans throughout the country.

The 2025 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+.

KEY LINKS

NEED TO KNOW

STRIKING A BALANCE

No clubs have a four-day turnaround

No clubs have more than two five-day turnarounds

No clubs have more than three instances of playing an opponent that is coming off a bye week

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

​This season, 23 games will kick off at 4:00 p.m. local or earlier – a 44 per cent increase compared to 2024 – providing families and kids more opportunities to come together at the stadium to cheer on their favourite teams.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

Thursday, June 5 | OTT at SSK | 9:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 6 | TOR at MTL | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 7 | HAM at CGY | 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 7 | EDM at BC | 10:00 p.m. ET

YEEHAW!

​On Thursday, July 3, as an unofficial kickoff to the Calgary Stampede (July 4-13), the hometown team will welcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first-ever Stampede Bowl. Additional details to follow soon.

INSTANT CLASSICS IN THE MAKING

​OK Tire Labour Day Weekend returns to continue the storied tradition of the holiday rivalries.

Sunday, August 31 | WPG at SSK | 7:00 p.m. ET

Monday, September 1 (Labour Day) | TOR at HAM | 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, September 1 (Labour Day) | EDM at CGY | 6:00 p.m. ET

LEGENDS RETURN

​On Saturday, September 20, with the Edmonton Elks visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will take to the field at halftime.

ROAD TO THE GREY CUP