5 takeaways from Jason Maas’ Winter Meetings availability

Earlier this week Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas took the time to sit down with the media at the 2025 Winter Meetings in Charlotte and talk through what’s been a thoroughly intriguing off-season in Quebec.

From quarterback drama to the fallout of a disappointing end to an otherwise stellar 2024 campaign, Maas was his usual honest and passionate self. Here are my five takeaways to give you a sense for where Montreal’s leader stands right now on the topics du jour.

RELATED

Through the Lens: CFL Head coaches and general managers meet in Charlotte [1 of 16] (CFL at the AFCA Conference 2025)

FAJARDO’S JOURNEY

Maas knows what it’s like to be a CFL quarterback and clearly respects what it takes to be ‘The Guy”. He knows Cody Fajardo can still be that but also understood the direction Montreal was heading with Davis Alexander which led to an honest conversation according to Maas.

“He wasn’t burning a bridge with me and as long as we weren’t going to burn that bridge with him, if he were to come back as the backup would he be comfortable? We never quite got into how comfortable or anything like that. I love Cody, I have so much respect for him and anytime he’s part of an organization you’re better for it. It just wasn’t in the cards for us.”

MCLEOD’S FIT

With Fajardo out and McLeod Bethel-Thompson in – and now under contract – the question becomes obvious. How does MBT fit into Montreal’s culture and quarterback room in arguably the biggest shake up of any pivot dynamic outside of Vernon Adams Jr. to Calgary?

“He’s all about what we are, he’s a team guy he loves culture, winning is a byproduct of that and everybody later in their career wants to win but I think we do things the right way and things that are onboard with how he thinks.”

With that being said Maas wasn’t afraid to put a clear vote of confidence behind Davis Alexander for those who wonder if the starting quarterback job will be up for grabs in training camp.

“(Davis) been around our system for two years, he knows what it’s like to prepare. When our starter prepares for the week he does every read in the room, takes every rep in practice and controls the quarterback-receiver meetings. I know he’s going to be ready and we’ll hit the ground running with Davis.”

THE NOT SO SECRET SAUCE

Any good team needs continuity, the Alouettes leadership group understands that and with Davis Alexander expected to take the reins as planned come summer 2025 Maas was adamant not only in Alexander’s ability, but the huddle that surrounds him being able to make the transition seamless.

“I can’t think of a concept were starting with in training camp that he hasn’t run. Just about everybody on our offence is coming back so we’ve got quite a few veteran guys in our offence who are familiar with him and that’s a huge positive for us.”

If the Montreal locker room can wholeheartedly buy in on Alexander’s potential as many say they already have and surround their new starter with elite playmaking the vote of confidence could come early and often, cooling the MBT rumours.

PHILPOT’S RETURN

Last year Tyson Philpot finally got training camp reps with Fajardo and it showed. The pair connected on big play after big play in June and it seemed as though Philpot was on his way to an iconic season, then the randomness of injuries hit and Philpot was suddenly off the game day roster.

Thankfully Maas updated Philpot’s status and the prognosis sounded as positive as possible for early January.

“I think he had the last surgery he needed to correct or to pull out whatever needed to be pulled out of his foot there. Now he’s on the mend and the expectation is he’s going to be ready for training camp full go.”

There’s no questioning Tyson’s work ethic and dedication to his craft for those who know him. The Alouettes will now wait and hope that he makes it to and through camp to opening day to start building another special season.

POTENTIAL COACHING CHANGES?

Maas was slightly coy with the timing of an official coaching staff announcement, but it sounds more like tweaks than overhaul as you would expect for a team that was a few turnovers short of a Grey Cup appearance for the second year in a row.

He said the team would confirm soon, but it does sound like there are a short list of names yet to be confirmed on the 2025 staff led by Maas and general manager Danny Maciocia who form arguably the strongest upstairs core in the CFL.