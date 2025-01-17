Argos sign American WR/RB Calvin Turner

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday they have signed American WR/RB Calvin Turner.

Turner (five-foot-11, 195 pounds) played five games with the San Antonio Brahmas (XFL) in 2024, during which time he caught three passes for 36 yards. The Georgia native spent 2023 on San Antonio’s reserve list after being drafted by the team in 2022.

Turner attended the University of Hawaii (2020-2021) catching 102 passes for 1,422 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games. He also carried the ball for 647 yards and another 12 majors, while returning kicks and punts. He was a two-time Second Team All-Conference receiver while playing for Hawaii.

The 25-year-old attended Jacksonville State (2017-2019) playing in 32 games and throwing for 1,171 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 2,811 yards and 32 more scores. The do-it-all player also chipped in 54 tackles, six knockdowns, two fumble recoveries, and a half sack at JSU.