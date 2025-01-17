Elks release American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, the club announced on Friday. Purifoy was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 32-year-old defender spent the last two seasons in Edmonton, suiting up for 31 games with the Green and Gold. Purifoy is a nine-year CFL veteran who has accumulated 376 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in 131 career games.

The veteran defensive back was named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024.