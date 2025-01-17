REDBLACKS extend National DB Alonzo Addae

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday they are bringing back one of their top Canadians on defence, reaching a two-year deal with defensive back Alonzo Addae.

“We are thrilled to have Alonzo back for the next two years,” said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. “He has made tremendous strides in his development during his time in Ottawa, growing into one of the key leaders of our defensive backfield.”

The 27-year-old Addae saw his season cut short by injury after 14 games, but still followed up his breakout 2023 campaign with a productive year. He set a new career high in total tackles with 42, also nabbing a pair of interceptions. Addae set a single-game career high in tackles on September 14 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, tallying eight.

“I thank God for this opportunity. I’m thrilled to be back in the nation’s capital with the organization that drafted and believed in me from the start,” said Addae. “I am looking forward to helping to lead this team to the Grey Cup, and bringing championships back to the city of Ottawa.”

A native of Pickering, Addae started in 23 games over two seasons at West Virginia, before being drafted in the second round, 13th overall by the REDBLACKS in 2021. Grandson of the late, great Willie Bethea, he has appeared in 50 CFL games, recording 90 total tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles.