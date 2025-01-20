Andrew Harris joins Riders as running backs coach

REGINA — Four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris has joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the running backs coach, the team announced on Monday.

Harris is one of the most decorated and celebrated Canadian running backs in league history, playing a remarkable 15 seasons in the CFL, split between the BC Lions (2009-2015), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-2021) and the Toronto Argonauts (2022-23), winning Grey Cups in all three stops.

Harris is the CFL’s all-time leading Canadian rusher, having claimed the title in 2019. He went on to play another three seasons (2021-23), retiring with 10,380 yards and 51 touchdowns while recording 607 receptions for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Winnipeg native is one of six players in CFL history to have eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark as a rusher and he currently ranks sixth in career rushing in Blue Bombers history, with 5,402 yards.

Harris was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017, was the CFL rushing leader for four seasons (including three straight from 2017 to 2019), the Grey Cup’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2011 and 2019 and the Grey Cup’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019. He was named All-CFL five times (2012, 2015-2018) and West Division All-CFL six times (2012, 2015-2019). He won four Grey Cup Championships — one with BC in 2011, two with Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021 and one with Toronto in 2022.

Prior to joining the coaching staff, Harris was serving as the director of football operations for the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League, the same team with which he had starred as a running back. He won national championships as a Raider in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Harris will take the place of former running backs coach Anthony Vitale, who will not be able to return to the Club for personal reasons. We wish to thank Anthony for his last two years of hard work and dedication to the Roughriders.