Stamps sign running back Dedrick Mills to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Dedrick Mills to an extension, the team announced on Monday.

The Red and White’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, Mills had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We look forward to seeing Dedrick take the next step in his development as a premier back in our league,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

“I’m excited to re-sign with the Stamps and to be back in Calgary because of the relationships I’ve built and the continuous support from the coaches and my teammates which has pushed me as a player,” said Mills. “I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to the team success as I feel like it’s going to be a great year. I look forward to my continued growth as a person and a player.”

In 2024, his third season with the Stampeders. Mills played 13 games and made 12 starts at tailback. He had 163 carries for 923 yards as well as 31 catches for 327 yards and ranked second in the Canadian Football League with an average of 71.0 rushing yards per game. Mills’ totals in rushing and receiving yards were both career-highs.

In 33 career games since joining the Stampeders in 2022, the University of Nebraska product has rushed for 2,184 yards and seven touchdowns and made 65 receptions for 327 yards.