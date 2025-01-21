Follow CFL

Argonauts sign American running back Jyran Mitchell, National defensive back Stephane East

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed American running back Jyran Mitchell and National defensive back Stephane East.

Mitchell (six-foot, 205 pounds) attended Butler University in 2023 playing 11 games and rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 23 passes for 202 yards and three more scores.

The Illinois native was named first Team All-Pioneer League in 2023 and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Mitchell attended Eastern Kentucky from 2021-2022 where he caught 38 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games. The newest Argo began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2018-2020) playing in 11 games.

East (six-foot-two, 190 pounds) played 16 games at Queen’s University between 2019-2023 recording 23 tackles, three interceptions and eight knockdowns. The Toronto, ON native attended St. Michael’s College School where he played basketball, volleyball and ran track.

