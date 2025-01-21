Argonauts sign American running back Jyran Mitchell, National defensive back Stephane East
TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed American running back Jyran Mitchell and National defensive back Stephane East.
Mitchell (six-foot, 205 pounds) attended Butler University in 2023 playing 11 games and rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 23 passes for 202 yards and three more scores.
RELATED
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes
» Turning the Page: Defending champions set sights on 2025
» Argos release linebacker Jonathan Jones
» View the 2025 schedule here!
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
The Illinois native was named first Team All-Pioneer League in 2023 and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Mitchell attended Eastern Kentucky from 2021-2022 where he caught 38 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games. The newest Argo began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2018-2020) playing in 11 games.
East (six-foot-two, 190 pounds) played 16 games at Queen’s University between 2019-2023 recording 23 tackles, three interceptions and eight knockdowns. The Toronto, ON native attended St. Michael’s College School where he played basketball, volleyball and ran track.