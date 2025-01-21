Bombers add American defensive back Quandre Mosely

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has signed American defensive back Quandre Mosely.

Mosely (six-foot-two, 185 pounds, Kentucky, born: May 8, 1999 in Brunswick, GA ) most recently was in training camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2024, while also spending time with Dallas, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and New England, seeing action in one regular season game with the Patriots.

He spent his final two collegiate seasons at Kentucky, recording 69 tackles (48 solos, 21 assists), three tackles for loss, one sack, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions for 77 yards, and one touchdown in 36 games for the Wildcats.