Key 2025 CFL off-season dates you need to know

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) off-season will see Free Agency open on February 11 as teams continue retooling for the upcoming campaign.
The focus then shifts to the next wave of talent at CFL Combine in Saskatchewan from March 21-23, before the top prospects are selected in the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.
The regular season will kick off on June 5 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS travelling west to visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The 2025 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+.
February 2-9 – Free Agency Communication Window
February 11 – Free Agency opens
February 28 – CFL Invitational Combine
March 20 – GM/Head Coach Joint Media Availabilities
March 21-23 – CFL Combine
April 29 – Draft Day
May 7 – Rookie Camps open
May 10 – Rosters reduced to 85 players
May 11 – Training camps open
May 13 – Rosters reduced to 75 players
Preseason Week 1
Preseason Week 2
Preseason Week 3
May 31 – End of training camp
Regular season Week 1