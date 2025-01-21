Lions extend National LB Isaiah Messam

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National linebacker Isaiah Messam to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Messam was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Messam (six-foot, 220 pounds) suited up in 14 regular season games in 2024, bringing his career total to 82 over six seasons.

Playing a solid role on special teams with 52 tackles, Messam has added 38 defensive tackles and one sack since debuting in the 2018 season. That year, the Lions selected Messam in round four (34th overall) of the CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier.

In 24 games over four seasons (2014-17) with the Golden Hawks, Messam recorded 82 tackles, five tackles for a loss, 11 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions while earning OUA Second-Team All-Star and an appearance in the East-West Bowl in 2017.