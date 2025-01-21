REDBLACKS sign National DL Kene Onyeka to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are bringing back National defensive lineman and former Carleton Raven Kene Onyeka for the 2025 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Onyeka was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Onyeka, 28, was limited to 12 games by injury in 2024, but still racked up 10 defensive tackles, and a sack. The Lagos, Nigeria native was also a key contributor on special teams, racking up nine tackles.

A veteran of six CFL seasons, all with the REDBLACKS, Onyeka was drafted in the fourth round, 29th overall by Ottawa in 2018.

He returned to Carleton for his final year of eligibility, capping off a collegiate career where he earned a pair of First Team All-Canadian honours. Through 66 career games in the CFL, Onyeka has tallied 98 total tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles.