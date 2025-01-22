Argos extend receiver Damonte Coxie through 2026

TORONTO — The Boatmen have secured two more years of one of their top playmakers.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday they have extended American receiver Damonte Coxie through 2026, the team announced on Wednesday. Coxie was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“I couldn’t be happier staying in Toronto,” said Coxie. “It’s a first-class organization and I can’t wait to try and run this thing back in 2025 and win another Grey Cup for the city.”

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Turning the Page: Defending champions set sights on 2025

» Argos release linebacker Jonathan Jones

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Coxie (six-foot-three, 200 pounds) played 17 games with the Argos last season hauling in 59 passes for 860 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were career highs and second most on the team.

The three-year CFL veteran caught 39 passes for 787 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, averaging 20.2 yards per catch, ranking first in the CFL. The University of Memphis alum has played in 38 career regular season games in Double Blue, after joining the team in January 2022, and has compiled 113 receptions for 1,857 yards and nine touchdowns.