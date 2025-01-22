REDBLACKS, Addison agree to one-year contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are bringing back one of their most productive offensive players from 2024.

Ottawa announced on Wednesday they have extended American receiver Bralon Addison through 2025. Addison was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Bralon’s football IQ and athletic skillset allow him to contribute in both the passing and the running game,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “His broad range of abilities, and experience in big games bring a dynamic element to our offence.”

Addison appeared in 10 games during his second season in the nation’s capital, enjoying his most productive year since 2022. The 31-year-old Missouri City, TX native caught 41 passes for 433 yards, 192 yards after the catch, and three touchdowns, also hauling in a pair of touchdown grabs in Ottawa’s Eastern Semi-Final matchup with the Toronto Argonauts. In addition to his receiver duties, Addison started two games at running back, in a season where he carried the ball 27 times for 151 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

“RNation, I’m super excited and grateful to be back in the red and black, and stoked to build off last year’s momentum,” said Addison. “We came up short of our ultimate goal, but there’s lots for us to build on and chase the Cup. I can’t wait to hit the ground running. The bat is back in the 613.”

A product of Oregon, 2025 will be Addison’s seventh season in the CFL. He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018, following stints with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and the Argos. After a four-game 2018 season, Addison exploded for 1,236 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, earning All-CFL honours, helping the Ticats reach the Grey Cup. He signed a futures deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, but injuries sidelined him for most of 2021 and 2022 upon his return to Hamilton. Addison inked a deal with the REDBLACKS in 2023, and after recovering from an Achilles injury suffered the year prior, rebounded to the tune of 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games.