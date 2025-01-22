Riders extend American OL Trevon Tate

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Trevon Tate to a contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Tate was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Tate (six-foot-four, 295 pounds) joined the Roughriders in August after playing four games at right tackle for the Calgary Stampeders in 2024. He made eight regular season starts at right tackle for the Green and White, while helping the team finish second in the West Division and earn a home playoff game. He started at right tackle in the Western Semi-Final but moved to left tackle early in the second quarter after an injury to Trevor Reid. He went on to start at left tackle in the Western Final against the host Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Tate played a key role in protecting West Division All-CFL quarterback Trevor Harris, who threw for 300-plus yards in three of the seven regular-season games for which he and Tate were in the starting lineup. Tate was also at right tackle Week 16 in Calgary when Ryquell Armstead rushed for 207 yards — the fourth-best single-game total in Roughriders history. In the playoffs, Tate helped to clear paths for AJ Ouellette, who rushed for 121 yards — averaging five yards per carry — and three touchdowns over two games.

Tate previously spent two seasons (2022-23) with the Toronto Argonauts, suiting up for 18 games — including eight starts at right tackle and two at left tackle in 2023 as part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 19 sacks. He won a Grey Cup Championship with the Double Blue in 2022. Tate started his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, playing in eight games over the 2019 and 2021 seasons. He also appeared in one game for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021.

Collegiately, Tate spent five seasons (2014-2018) at Memphis, where he played in 51 games and made 48 starts, primarily at left tackle. He was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2017 and Second Team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior in 2018.