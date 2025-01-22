Riders release WR Ajou Ajou to pursue NFL opportunity

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released National wide receiver Ajou Ajou to pursue an NFL opportunity, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ajou was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round, 59th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft.

He made his CFL debut on in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and went on to play 12 games this season, earning 20 receptions for 307 yards (a 16 yards per catch average) and two touchdowns, including a 110-yard breakout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7.