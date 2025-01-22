Rourke maintains hold of top spot in Winter edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

- News
TORONTO — Indiana University quarterback Kurtis Rourke holds the No. 1 ranking in the Winter edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The Oakville, Ont., native leads all prospects eligible to be selected in the upcoming CFL Draft.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.
Six players from the Fall edition published in August 2024 – No. 2 Damien Alford (WR), No. 6 Nolan Ulm (WR), No. 7 Akheem Mesidor (DL), No. 9 Wesley Bailey (DL), No. 11 Jett Elad (DB) and No. 12 Rene Konga (DL) – have reclassified to 2026, while No. 4 Eric Schon (OL) has retired.
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1 (1)
|Kurtis Rourke
|QB
|Indiana
|Oakville, Ont.
|2 (3)
|Paris Shand
|DL
|Louisiana State
|Toronto, Ont.
|3 (–)
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Stanford
|Medicine Hat, Alta.
|4 (8)
|Isaiah Bagnah
|DL
|BYU
|Lethbridge, Alta
|5 (10)
|Keelan White
|WR
|Montana
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|6 (20)
|Jaylen Smith
|LB
|North Texas
|Hamilton, Ont.
|7 (14)
|Jeremiah Ojo
|DL
|Montreal
|Montreal, Que.
|8 (5)
|Jackson Findlay
|DB
|Western
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|9 (–)
|Hayden Harris
|DL
|Montana
|Mill Creek, Wash.
|10 (17)
|Erik Andersen
|OL
|Western
|London, Ont.
|11 (–)
|Christopher Fortin
|OL
|Connecticut
|Saint-René, Que.
|12 (–)
|Ali Saad
|DL
|Bowling Green
|Windsor, Ont.
|13 (19)
|Darien Newell
|DL
|Queen’s
|Brampton, Ont.
|14 (16)
|Nate Martey
|DL
|Arkansas State
|Ottawa, Ont.
|15 (15)
|Devin Veresuk
|LB
|Windsor
|Windsor, Ont.
|16 (–)
|Ethan Jordan
|WR
|Wilfrid Laurier
|Chatham, Ont.
|17 (–)
|Samuel Carson
|OL
|Louisiana at Monroe
|Calgary, Alta.
|18 (–)
|Isaiah Knight
|RB
|UBC
|Ottawa, Ont.
|19 (–)
|Nate Beauchemin
|DB
|Calgary
|Kelowna, B.C.
|20 (–)
|Taylor Elgersma
|QB
|Wilfrid Laurier
|London, Ont.
NO. 1 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | INDIANA | OAKVILLE, ONT.
NO. 2 | PARIS SHAND | DL | LOUISIANA STATE | TORONTO
NO. 3 | ELIC AYOMANOR | WR | STANFORD | MEDICINE HAT, ALTA.
NO. 4 | ISAIAH BAGNAH | DL | BYU | LETHBRIDGE, ALTA.
NO. 5 | KEELAN WHITE | WR | MONTANA | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.