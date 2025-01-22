Stamps sign four American DL, including Josh Carr Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive linemen Josh Carr Jr., Savion Jackson, Alex Nobles and Shaun Peterson Jr., the team announced on Wednesday.

Carr attended the 2024 rookie mini-camp of the National Football League’s New England Patriots.

In college, the Houston native played 25 games over three seasons at Southern Miss, seeing action both as a defensive end and as a linebacker. He had 90 career tackles for the Golden Eagles including 14 tackles for loss. Carr also had 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Carr transferred to Southern Miss after two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana. In 22 games for the Lions, he registered 56 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and added 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight passes defended.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Stamps sign running back Dedrick Mills to extension

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Don’t miss a game! Buy 2025 tickets

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

Jackson last summer attended training camp with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent after playing 48 games over five years at North Carolina State. He accumulated 106 career tackles for the Wolfpack including 13 tackles for loss and added 3.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Nobles earned an invitation to the 2024 rookie mini-camp of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins after completing his collegiate career at Florida International.

In 23 games as a linebacker for the Golden Panthers, he recorded 74 tackles including 17 tackles for loss as well as 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries including one that he returned 84 yards for a touchdown. Nobles also had two pass breakups and a blocked kick.

He transferred to Florida International after playing 10 games over two seasons at North Carolina. Nobles had a pair of tackles as a member of the Tar Heels.

In 2024, Peterson was signed as undrafted free agent by the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Collegiately, Peterson played his senior season at Central Florida. In 12 games for the Knights, he made 14 tackles including one tackle for loss and added one sack and one forced fumble.

Peterson started his collegiate career as a running back at Florida International. In his first three seasons with the Panthers, he played 29 games and carried the ball 105 times for 478 yards and four touchdowns. Peterson added three catches for 22 yards. He converted to defensive end in 2022 and in 10 games he had 28 tackles including eight tackles for loss, a team-leading six sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.