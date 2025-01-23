3 stats that could change in free agency

TORONTO — Football changes a lot from year to year.

If you look at stats from 2023 to 2024, you’ll notice that there are big jumps (or falls) that teams take from one year to another in several different categories.

There are a lot of reasons for that, but a big one is free agency. Players trade teams and immediately turn a weakness into a strength, and vice versa. Occasionally, there are rare players who can single-handedly be responsible for a seismic shift from last to first, which is why they command the big bucks in free agency.

CFL.ca brings you three team stats that could change next season based on what happens starting February 11.

11 – INTERCEPTIONS BY BC

The Lions finished dead last in interceptions in 2024 with 11, three fewer than three teams tied for second-to-last with 14. The Leos need to find a way to turn the ball over to take some pressure off Nathan Rourke and their offence, and there’s a pending free agent player who could do just that.

Tyrell Ford finished second in picks in 2024 with seven, while also leading the league in forced incompletions (18) according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) and is scheduled to become a free agent in February. BC extended the contract of veteran Garry Peters, and pairing him with Ford (should he decide to test the market in a few weeks) would further solidify a secondary that struggled to take the ball away last season.

The National defensive back allowed a 72.8 passing efficiency when targeted in coverage, showcasing an ability to not only make a big play but also to limit gains towards his assigned side of the field.

194 – FIRST DOWNS VIA PASS BY WINNIPEG

The Bombers struggled to get their passing game going in 2024 due to injuries to the receiver position and inconsistent quarterback play. Quarterback Zach Collaros had his worst season in Blue and Gold, but could rebound in a big way if his receiving group is healthy and ready to go.

The rebound could be even more significant if they add a player like Justin McInnis, though, who is a pending free agent and could explore his options in February. No other receiver in the league had more first downs (68) than McInnis in 2024 according to PFF and his six-foot-five frame would provide a security blanket for Collaros and Winnipeg’s passing offence.

McInnis also offers big-play ability, leading the league in explosive plays (43) last season while only dropping two passes all year long. That’s of course not to mention the league-leading 1,469 receiving yards to go alongside seven majors that McInnis totalled.

32 – SACKS MADE BY HAMILTON

The Tiger-Cats tied for seventh in sacks made with 32, ahead only of the Blue Bombers (26), who could also use a boost to their pass rush.

Hamilton, however, could have the opportunity to strengthen its roster while simultaneously weakening an important division rival. That’s because top pending free agent Jake Ceresna could be available in February and would significantly impact the defensive line for the Tabbies.

Ceresna tied for the league lead in sacks with eight, but his impact goes way beyond that. The veteran finished third in the league in pressures (55) while winning 14 per cent of his matchups against opposing offensive lineman. Ceresna is a proven commodity who would immediately upgrade the line for the Ticats, while making sure that he would not suit up opposite to Bo Levi Mitchell and the offence in East Division battles.