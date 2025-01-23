5 potential landing spots for Tyrell Ford

Tyrell Ford was one of the breakout players of 2024.

Upon returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after a year south of the border, Ford finished second only to Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. with seven interceptions. Along the way, he racked up Pro Football Focus’s best overall and coverage grades amongst defensive backs.

While not overly surprising as a former second-round pick, Ford has developed into a bona fide superstar. And as such, ranked number four on CFL.ca’s list of top 30 free agents, Ford will be one of the most coveted names available if he makes it to signing season next month.

With an expiring contract in hand and with free agency just a few weeks away, here are five good fits for Ford.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Yes, I know, this is the obvious one. But knowing the salary cap gymnastics Winnipeg has had to perform over the last few winters, the returns of pending free agents are never a guarantee. Until Ford has signed on the dotted line, the door is open for him to test the market.

That said, it makes sense for both sides for Ford to remain in the Manitoba capital. The Bombers have already started reloading to make it six straight Grey Cup appearances. That hits home even more knowing Winnipeg is hosting the 112th edition in November.

Ford, on the other hand, was drafted by the Blue Bombers and has experienced a ton of team and individual success in his two CFL seasons. Not only was he a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Jordan Younger’s scheme last year, he’s also been a part of two Grey Cup losses. A chance to change that could be a powerful motivator.

EDMONTON ELKS

If Ford and the Bombers don’t end up re-upping, there’s not a better storybook landing spot than the Elks. With Tyrell’s twin brother Tre recently signed and ready to take over as full-time starting quarterback in Edmonton, it sure would be cool to see this dynamic duo reunited. Tyrell and Tre last starred together at the University of Waterloo before their paths diverged in the pros.

Even though the Elks led the CFL with 25 interceptions last season, no defence is going to turn down the chance of slotting Ford in at field corner. And, for an Edmonton team desperate to return to the playoffs, a big splash like this could do absolute wonders.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stamps have been busy making moves this winter. Having already added quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and defensive end Folarin Orimolade in a pair of trades, it’s clear last season has been deemed unacceptable by Calgary. And it doesn’t feel like head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson is close to done revamping.

In Demerio Houston, the Stampeders have one of the league’s best boundary corners already under contract for this season. Adding a player like Ford would make the sidelines a complete no fly zone for opposing quarterbacks. Veteran Tre Roberson, who spent most of last season on the field side, remains a pending free agent. If he and Calgary part ways, the door would be wide open for an impact maker like Ford.

BC LIONS

On the opposite end of that interception scale were the Lions after finishing ninth overall with 11 last year. Ford brings far more to a defensive backfield than just his ability to force turnovers, but for a team that struggled doing that last season, you don’t have to squint to see a match with BC.

A fit with the Lions feels like it could depend on the fate of Ciante Evans, who excelled in his first year with the team. Playing much of the season at field corner opposite newly extended Garry Peters on the boundary, Evans also scored high on PFF’s grading scale. If BC opts to bring Evans back in free agency, this potential marriage becomes a little less natural.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Ticats had a rough 2024 on the defensive side of the ball, at least by their standards. After developing a reputation in recent years as one of the league’s most complete defences, Hamilton ranked near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories in 2024 from interceptions to sacks, net yards, points against, and more.

Part of that was due to a revolving door in the secondary, which included Ford’s position. The Tiger-Cats saw multiple bodies start at field corner before Will Sunderland settled into that slot down the stretch. Much like the Elks, Hamilton urgently wants to return to the playoffs. Adding a stabilizing force like Ford would only help that cause.