Argos sign American LB Jarrett Martin

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have signed American linebacker Jarrett Martin.

Martin (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) played 31 games at the University of Rhode Island (2020-2023) and recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and 10 knockdowns.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More 2025 Free Agency news and notes

» Argos extend receiver Damonte Coxie through 2026

» Argos release linebacker Jonathan Jones

» View the 2025 schedule here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Massachusetts native attended Bryant University in 2018, playing in one game.