Argos sign American LB Jarrett Martin
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday they have signed American linebacker Jarrett Martin.
Martin (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) played 31 games at the University of Rhode Island (2020-2023) and recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and 10 knockdowns.
The Massachusetts native attended Bryant University in 2018, playing in one game.