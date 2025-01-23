Taylor Elgersma becomes first U SPORTS QB to be named to Senior Bowl

TORONTO — U SPORTS quarterback Taylor Elgersma hasn’t started his pro career yet, but is already making history.

The six-foot-five pivot earned an invite to the Senior Bowl, one of the most important all-star recruiting events in the lead-up to the 2025 CFL and NFL Drafts. Elgersma became the first U SPORTS quarterback to earn an invite to the event, according to Senior Bowl’s executive director Jim Nagy.

This impressive achievement comes on the heels of an extraordinary season, where Elgersma led Wilfrid Laurier to the Vanier Cup, losing 22-17 to Laval, while earning the Hec Crighton Trophy as U SPORTS most outstanding player.

RELATED

» Rourke maintains hold of top spot in Winter edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

» 5 interesting things of note from the Winter Scouting Bureau

» CFL Combine awarded to Regina in 2025

» Combine Rewind: Catch up on the 2024 CFL Combine and more

» View the 2025 schedule here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

🇨🇦 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑! Wilfrid Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma (6045v, 213v, 9 3/8 hand, 33 3/4 arm) is first Canadian university QB to participate in Senior Bowl. Canadian-born QB Mark Rypien, who played at Washington State, was MVP of 1986 Senior Bowl. Stanford WR Elic… pic.twitter.com/kqOkS8eMTG — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 23, 2025

Elgersma’s remarkable journey has garnered attention from both NFL and CFL scouts. He’s already participated in the College Gridiron Showcase and the Tropical Stardom Scrimmage, impressing teams with his passing skills.

At the Senior Bowl, Elgersma will join an elite group of over 120 college football athletes, including top NCAA quarterbacks like Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard and Ohio State’s Will Howard. This opportunity will allow him to showcase his abilities under the guidance of professional assistant coaches and coordinators.

Wilfrid Laurier quarterback’s impressive collegiate career also earned him a spot in the latest CFL Scouting Bureau, where he was ranked 20th in the 2025 Winter Edition.

“It’s a pretty special thing to be honoured and recognized,” said Elgersma about making the list. “There are so many good players throughout this country, guys that are playing NCAA but also especially U SPORTS that are projected to go high and competing against them has been really fun for the last of years. I’m just really thankful, I feel very blessed to be on this list.”

Elgersma was also part of the Canadian Football League QB Internship over the last three years, spending 2022 and 2023 with the Toronto Argonauts and 2024 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The signal-caller said those opportunities helped elevate his game up to the current level.

“The internship experience is one of the things that I attribute my development to as a player. Being able to go to two training camps in Toronto, one with Hamilton, learning how to digest a professional playbook year after year, being with those guys day in and day out and seeing what it’s like to live as a professional football player.

“I had great coaches at all those spots. I’ll give a special shout out to coach Mike Miller in Toronto. He really took me under his wing as the quarterback coach and put effort into developing me and I think I gave him that effort and hard work back.”

Another Canadian quarterback that went to school in Waterloo and is now established in the professional ranks is Tre Ford, who played for the Waterloo Warriors and also participated in the QB Internship program before being selected by the Edmonton Elks in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

“I’ve had a bit of a cool experience with Tre,” said Elgersma. “Him going to school right down the road from me, we’ve had the experience of training together a lot of times. We have a great relationship, so being able to talk to him, (see) how his journey continued and got him to where he is now. He just signed that new contract and is having all the success in the league.

“He’s been a great guy for me too learn from afar, but also learn from conversations and talking to him, seeing how it works and seeing how he processes and how he’s done it, it’s super cool.”