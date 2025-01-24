14 top pending free agents who could be available

TORONTO — With just over two weeks until the opening of free agency, there are plenty of big names that still hold expiring contracts.

While some stars have signed extensions with their current teams, like Tre Ford in Edmonton, Michael Wakefield in Ottawa, and Willie Jefferson in Winnipeg, there are quite a few that have yet to do so.

Just over half of CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents have inked new contracts but that leaves 14 who haven’t yet.

Here are the players from the top 30 list that have the potential to hit free agency on February 11.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | NO. 2 ON TOP 30

Justin McInnis still hasn’t signed an extension with the BC Lions and he may decide to hit free agency next month.

After McInnis led the CFL in receiving yards in 2024, reeling in 1,469 to go along with seven touchdowns and earning his first-ever All-CFL selection, he should be well sought after if he hits the open market.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER | NO. 3

Wynton McManis played in just 12 games in 2024, totalling 57 tackles on defence and another three on special teams to go along with a pick-six, a sack, and two fumble recoveries. The linebacker also showed how he can take over a game in the 111th Grey Cup, helping his team hoist the cup.

Will he stay in Toronto or decide to take his talents elsewhere?

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | NO. 4

Tyrell Ford may choose to stay in Winnipeg and sign a deal before February 11, but if he doesn’t there are plenty of teams that could use his talents in their secondary.

He earned his first All-CFL nod in 2024 after finishing the year tied for second in knockdowns (12) and second in interceptions with seven.

JANARION GRANT | RECEIVER/RETURNER | NO. 7

JANARION GRANT TAKES THE PUNT ALL THE WAY 🛣️#GCPlayoffs on CTV, TSN, & RDS

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/xGduZ6eglV — CFL (@CFL) November 9, 2024

It took until late May before then free agent Janarion Grant chose where he would play in 2024, signing with the Argos.

Does he do the same thing this year, following his Most Outstanding Special Teams Player nod? Or will he choose to sign an extension with the Double Blue before his contract expires?

EUGENE LEWIS | RECEIVER | NO. 13

Will Eugene Lewis get a deal done with Edmonton before February 11 or will he decide to see what else it out there? It remains to be seen at the time of this writing but any team, the Elks or otherwise, will be getting a big play receiver if they sign him to a contract.

Lewis went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third time in his career, pulling in 74 catches for 1,070 yards, 10 touchdowns and an average catch of 14.5 yards.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | NO. 14

2024 was a highlight season for Jake Ceresna; not only did he win the 111th Grey Cup but he also tied for the league lead in sacks (eight) and was named All-CFL for the second time in his career.

Will he sign with Toronto before the February 11 deadline or is it time for Ceresna to look elsewhere?

DAMON WEBB | DEFENSIVE BACK | NO. 17

Damon Webb had a breakout season in Ottawa, pulling in a career-best five interceptions to finish third in the league in that category. He also had two pick-sixes in one game against Toronto to go along with 68 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 2024.

If Webb doesn’t stay with the team where he enjoyed his best season, any team would welcome his ballhawking abilities to their defence.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | NO. 18

Kenny Lawler may not have had a season with the numbers that we’re used to seeing in 2024, but those stats don’t tell the entire story of his year. He performed down the stretch after returning from a broken arm, including a 177-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Western Final.

Any club looking for a big-play pass-catcher needs to look no further than Lawler, if he’s available in February.

DALTON SCHOEN | RECEIVER | NO. 19

Dalton Schoen missed almost all of the 2024 season but don’t forget what he can do. Schoen was third in the league in 2023 (1,222 yards, with a league-leading 10 touchdowns) and led the league in receiving in 2022 (1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns) in his Most Outstanding Rookie campaign.

With that in mind, he’ll have the pick of where he wants to play in 2025 if he decides to test the market.

NYLES MORGAN | LINEBACKER | NO. 21

Nyles Morgan is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 100 tackles and if he decides to go somewhere else other than Edmonton, any team would welcome his sure-fire tackling to the middle of their defence.

What will Morgan do? We’ll likely find out in February.

DAVID BEARD | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | NO. 22

David Beard anchored the middle of the offensive line for a Tiger-Cats offence that finished first in most offensive categories. He also finished with a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus, while generating 35 positive plays in the running game.

Will he stay in Hamilton and try to build on the 2024 season or hit free agency?

MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK | NO. 24

Marcus Sayles, a veteran in the CFL, finished with the third best coverage grade (89.9) among defensive backs in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. He also picked off quarterbacks four times in 2024.

If he doesn’t stay with Saskatchewan, there is no doubt there will be teams looking for his leadership and coverage abilities.

DASHAUN AMOS | DEFENSIVE BACK | NO. 28

DaShaun Amos was named to the East Division All-CFL team in 2024 after catching five picks while helping the Argos win their second Grey Cup in three years.

He’s been in Toronto for three seasons, does that mean he’s looking to venture elsewhere or will he want to remain with the Double Blue to try to repeat in 2025?

KA’DEEM CAREY | RUNNING BACK | NO. 29

KA’DEEM CAREY IS IN FOR THE SCORE!#GreyCup LIVE on TSN, CTV, RDS & CBSSN

📱: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/1aHlrpMxnD — CFL (@CFL) November 18, 2024

Ka’Deem Carey signed in The Six as a free agent last off-season and was key in their Grey Cup-winning season. He rushed 191 times for 1,060 yards and seven majors, catching 356 yards and a touchdown as a passing threat out of the backfield. The veteran also led the league in missed tackles forced as a runner (58) and first downs (67), while also leading in touchdown runs (seven) among running backs.

Where will he decide to play in 2025?