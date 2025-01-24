5 PFF grades that stand out among pending free agents

TORONTO — Teams are working day and night to be able to keep their own talent in house ahead of free agency on February 11.

That said, there’s still a lot of talented players that have yet to be signed that could provide a significant boost to all nine rosters.

RELATED

One of the factors that could come into consideration when teams are making these decisions are stats. While there’s a lot more to football than just that, it can be interesting to dive deep into more intricate numbers that showcase player’s contribution on the field. That’s exactly where Pro Football Focus (PFF) comes into play. A player like Tyrell Ford, who topped all players in defensive grade (91.8), forced incompletions (18) and finished second in interceptions (seven) is sure to draw a lot of attention if he reaches free agency.

Ford, however, isn’t the only talented player that could be available. If any of the following five decide to explore their options in the open market come February, these PFF numbers could help them standout significantly amongst the crowd.

MARCUS SAYLES | DB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 90.3 DEFENSIVE GRADE

Sayles is the 24th ranked player on CFL.ca’s top pending free agents list, and the numbers back it up. He had the third best defensive grade among all players in 2024, third best coverage grade (90.3), to go along with four interceptions, 11 forced incompletions and only 22 first downs allowed. He missed only three tackles all regular season and played 102 snaps in press coverage.

The veteran defensive back can do it all, also grading high in run defence (76.1) and keeping opposing quarterbacks to a 56.4 completion percentage. That’s all while learning a new system in Saskatchewan under Corey Mace, after spending the previous three years in BC.

DAMON WEBB | DB | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 81.7 DEFENSIVE GRADE

Another defensive back that could immediately change a defence is Ottawa’s Damon Webb. The veteran is also ranked on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list (17th), and a deep dive into the numbers explains the reasons for that.

Webb was ninth in coverage grade (82.4) and allowed only 26 first downs all year long, less than two per game. The defensive back also came down with five picks, forced nine incompletions and made 10 stops.

CIANTE EVANS | DB | BC LIONS | 84.9 DEFENSIVE GRADE

This is the last defensive back on this list, we promise, but Evans is more than worthy to be a standout here. The highly-reliable veteran is still extremely productive, finishing eighth in coverage grade (84.3) while allowing only one touchdown in primary coverage all season long, to go alongside 16 first downs allowed and five forced incompletions.

Quarterbacks looking Evans’ way were limited to a 73.5 passing efficiency, good for 13th among all defenders.

The veteran was a great addition for the Lions in 2024 and could once again provide a lot of value if he reaches free agency.

KA’DEEM CAREY | RB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 89.0 OFFENSIVE GRADE

CLUTCH KA’DEEM BRINGS IT DEEP 👀#GCPlayoffs on CTV, TSN, & RDS

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JkpZeRMkCv — CFL (@CFL) November 9, 2024

Carey enjoyed a remarkable first season in Toronto and the stats support that. The veteran tailback finished first in rushing first downs (67), missed tackles forced (58), tied for first in PFF explosive plays (10 or more yards – 31), second in missed tackles forced per attempt (min. 50 snaps – 0.3) and third in rushing yards (1,060).

Not happy? Carey also added a career-best 356 receiving yards on 37 catches as a receiver. That also meant 15 more first downs as a pass-catcher, 14 missed tackles forced, and eight explosive plays for the No. 29th ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC | BC LIONS | 80.3 OFFENSIVE GRADE

Justin McInnis’ numbers aren’t impressive only on the surface. His advanced numbers double down a historical season for the Lions receiver, where he led the league in receiving first downs (68), contested catches (24), PFF explosive plays (10 or more yards – 43) and receiving yards 1,469.

McInnis was also as reliable as they come, dropping only two passes over 130 targets and finishing tied for third in yards per route run (2.34).

If the National pass-catcher is available in free agency, several teams would benefit from the services of the No. 2 ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.