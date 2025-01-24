Argos sign American DL Andre Carter

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Andre Carter, the team announced on Friday.

Carter’s negotiation rights were obtained in a trade earlier this month with Ottawa for Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye.



Carter spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jags in May.

The defensive lineman played one season at Indiana University in 2023 tallying 49 tackles, 11 for loss, and two sacks in 12 games played for the Hoosiers.

Before playing at IU, the Detroit native played five seasons with Western Michigan (2018-2022) where he recorded 132 tackles, 28 for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles in 47 games.