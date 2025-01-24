Riders extend National DB Nelson Lokombo

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Nelson Lokombo to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Lokombo was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Lokombo (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) returns to Saskatchewan for his fifth CFL season, after initially being drafted by the Roughriders in the first round, second overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft.

» Andrew Harris joins Riders as running backs coach

» Riders extend American OL Trevon Tate

» Riders release WR Ajou Ajou to pursue NFL opportunity

Lokombo played all 18 regular season games in 2024, starting Week 1 at halfback before transitioning to safety for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old set a career-high in defensive tackles (44), while also tallying one tackle for loss, five pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and his first career sack. Lokombo started at safety in both the Western Semi-Final and the Western Final registering two defensive tackles, one pass knockdown and a clutch fourth-quarter interception that helped seal the Semi-Final victory against the BC Lions. Overall, Lokombo has suited up for 34 career regular season games, earning 64 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Collegiately, Lokombo’s 2019 season at the University of Saskatchewan earned him the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s most outstanding defensive player. During that season he made 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He was also named Canada West’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, a Canada West All-Star and a U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian. In 30 collegiate games with the Huskies, Lokombo made 115 tackles,10 interceptions, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2017, the Abbotsford native was named the Huskies’ Rookie of the Year.