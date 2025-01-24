Six is Back: REDBLACKS sign Adarius Pickett to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are working relentlessly to keep their veteran core intact.

Ottawa announced on Friday they have extended the contract of East Division All-CFL defensive back Adarius Pickett through 2025. Pickett was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was listed No. 12 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“Adarius had an immeasurable impact on our team during his first season with us,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “He is not only an incredible talent, but an emotional leader for our group, with his positive energy and boundless compete level constantly energizing the people around him. We can’t wait to see him back on the field with us this year.”

The 28-year-old Pickett’s debut season in Ottawa ended in Week 15 by way of a ruptured Achilles tendon, but his prolific production still earned him a Divisional All-CFL nod. In just 13 games, he recorded 52 defensive tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble, while also serving as a dominant force on special teams, with 14 tackles.

“The party returns in the nation’s capital for the 2025 season,” said Pickett. “2024 was a special season at home for the REDBLACKS, going 7-1-1 at TD Place. I believe there is some unfinished business, as the season was cut short for me while contributing to the team’s success. I’m coming back to finish what was started in 2024.”

Before signing with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2024 campaign, Pickett was a CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player finalist with the Toronto Argonauts in 2023, after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. A native of Berkeley, CA, he played his college football at UCLA, then spent time with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots, before making his way to Canada. Through 61 career CFL games, Pickett has tallied 305 total tackles, 12 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles.

Ottawa also recently extended the contracts of veterans Justin Hardy, Bralon Addison and Alonzo Addae, alongside young pivot Dustin Crum.