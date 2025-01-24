Stamps, Micah Teitz agree to contract extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National linebacker Micah Teitz, the team announced on Friday. A Calgary native and a six-year Canadian Football League veteran, Teitz had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to keep Micah in Calgary,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “His work ethic and versatility are two things that will make us better in 2025.”

“I am excited to be a part of the Stampeders organization for another year,” said Teitz “My younger self would be thrilled to know that I am able to continue to play for the Red and White. This means a lot to my wife, parents and friends in the city. I am looking forward to the 2025 season and I will bring my best on the field like I do every season.”

In 2024, his first season with the Red and White, Teitz played all 18 games and had 10 defensive tackles, a career-high 12 special-teams stops, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In a Week 9 victory over Toronto, Teitz had four total tackles – two on defence and two on special teams. In Week 15 against Montreal, he recorded the first fumble recovery of his CFL career.

The former University of Calgary standout spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 76 career contests, he has amassed 137 defensive tackles including eight tackles for loss, 43 special-teams stops, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three knockdowns.